COP29 Chairmanship meets key climate leaders from Brazil and Australia in Wuhan

23 July 2024 18:22 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The COP29 Chairmanship team recently met with Brazil's National Secretary for Climate Change, Ana Toni, and Australia's Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, in Wuhan, China, Azernews reports.

In a statement on X, the COP29 Chairmanship team highlighted the significance of their ongoing collaboration: “Azerbaijan's COP29 Chairmanship is working closely with Brazil, which will host COP30 in 2025. This ‘Troika’ of COP Chairs, including the UAE for COP28, is essential for ensuring continuity and coherence across the climate action community. Together, we aim to build momentum during this critical period for global climate efforts.”

Additionally, the team took the opportunity to engage with Minister Chris Bowen on the sidelines of the Ministerial Conference on Climate Action (MoCA), where they discussed pressing global climate issues.

Looking ahead, COP29 is scheduled to take place from November 11-22 in Baku.

