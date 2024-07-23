Bosch announces largest $8 billion deal in its history

23 July 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

German engineering and technology company Robert Bosch GmbH is buying a business in the field of heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems from Irish Johnson Controls International and Japanese Hitachi for $ 8 billion. The deal will be the largest in Bosch's history, Azernews reports.

Bosch will acquire Johnson Controls' operations in this area, as well as 100% of the Irish company's air conditioning joint venture with Hitachi, in which the latter owns 40%.

Bosch shareholders and the company's supervisory board approved the deal. The parties plan to close it within 12 months.

Bosch notes that the assets being purchased brought their owners revenue of about 4 billion euros in 2023.

Johnson Controls said in a separate press release that it would receive $6.7 billion from the deal.

