New tourism brand appear in Uzbekistan

23 July 2024 22:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

A new tourism brand will be created for Uzbekistan. This is stated in the decree of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on additional measures to improve the tourist infrastructure and increase the flow of tourists to the country, Azernews reports.

The publications note that the purpose of creating a new brand is to promote Uzbekistan's tourism products in the foreign and domestic tourism markets, as well as strengthen the country's image as safe for tourism and recreation.

The current tourism brand of Uzbekistan was registered in 2013. It consists of the inscription Uzbekistan, the outline of the mountains, the new moon and the dome. The logo is used at various events, placed on souvenirs, tourist transport, airplanes and other media.

The Tourism Committee has been instructed to hold a competition to create a new tourism brand by October 1.

As part of the project to promote the country as an attractive tourist destination in 2024-2025, it is planned to organize a visit to Uzbekistan by 50 foreign journalists, bloggers, vloggers and influencers with an audience of more than 10 million people.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz