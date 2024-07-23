Process of obtaining Turkish citizenship become more complicated

23 July 2024 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The process of obtaining Turkish citizenship is becoming more complicated, Azernews reports.

According to him, it is not enough to buy an apartment and start a family. Now the conclusion of the Turkish police, the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and Interpol will also be required.

It is noted that this process is becoming more complicated due to the fact that some members of international organized criminal groups are also trying to obtain Turkish citizenship.

Recall that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also spoke about this earlier. He instructed to take measures to prevent abuses in the granting of citizenship.

