US, China top diplomats to meet in Laos next week

20 July 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Laos next week.

Azernews reports that Blinken said this during his speech at the annual security forum of the Aspen Institute.

Blinken answered the question about whether he is in frequent contact with his Chinese colleague.

"I talk to him regularly. I will meet him in Laos next week.

It is important that we continue to communicate about the issues we cannot agree on," the US Secretary of State said.

It should be noted that on July 26-27, the next meeting of the heads of foreign policy departments of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will be held in Laos.

---

