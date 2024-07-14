Kazakhstan's Cargo Transport sees growth in first half of 2024

14 July 2024 22:41 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

In the first half of 2024, Kazakhstan saw a total cargo transportation volume of 496.8 million tons, marking a 4.8 percent increase compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports.

However, cargo turnover for the period amounted to 244.3 billion ton-kilometers, a slight decrease of 1.8 percent from the first half of 2023.

Regionally, several areas reported declines in cargo turnover from January to June 2024: Zhetysu (down 23.1 percent), North Kazakhstan (13.3 percent), East Kazakhstan (12.6 percent), and others, reflecting varied trends across the country.

Kazakhstan currently operates 13 international transport corridors, comprising 5 railways and 8 roads, underscoring its extensive transport network.

Over the past decade, the country's transport and logistics infrastructure has attracted around $30 billion in investments. Looking ahead, Kazakhstan aims to invest approximately 40 billion euros over the next five years to bolster major transportation infrastructure projects.

