Four EU countries agreed to create missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers

12 July 2024 20:29 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Germany, Italy, Poland and France have signed an agreement of intent on the joint development of cruise missiles with a range of more than 500 kilometers, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the defense ministers of the countries within the framework of the NATO summit held in Washington. The purpose of the agreement is to fill the gap in the European arsenal.

The German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) writes that the agreement includes the intention to develop the product.

The countries have yet to agree on the details of defense cooperation. According to the FAS, it is planned to create a conventional (non-nuclear) complex with a flight range of more than 1,000 kilometers.

---

