NATO continue its policy of nuclear deterrence

11 July 2024 21:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

NATO countries will continue to pursue a policy of nuclear deterrence, adhering to the principles of non-proliferation of nuclear weapons, Azernews reports.

"Nuclear deterrence is the cornerstone of the security of the North Atlantic Alliance," the document says. "NATO reaffirms its commitment to all decisions, principles and commitments regarding nuclear deterrence, arms control policy, as well as non-proliferation and disarmament objectives set out in the Vilnius communique following the 2023 Alliance summit."

The declaration also states that "arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation must continue to make a significant contribution to achieving the security objectives of the North Atlantic Alliance and ensuring strategic stability" and NATO's collective security. In addition, the alliance remains committed to taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of its nuclear weapons, including through their modernization. NATO will also "strengthen its nuclear capabilities."

---

