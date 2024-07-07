Earthquake hits Mediterranean Sea

7 July 2024 20:11 (UTC+04:00)

An earthquake of 4.1 magnitude (Mw) occurred in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, Azernews reports, citing Turkiye's Disaster and Emergency Management Office.

According to the agency's data, the epicenter of the earthquake was located at a depth of 6.97 km. The epicenter of the natural phenomenon recorded at 16:55 Turkish time (17:55 Baku time) was 251.35 km south of Datca district of Mugla city.

There was no warning about the danger of tsunamis in the region.

