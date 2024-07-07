France is skeptical about country's economic future

7 July 2024 10:47 (UTC+04:00)

In July, the economic mood of the French declined by around -6 index. 78 percent of the French say they have no confidence in the future of their country's economic situation.

Besides that, during a social poll conducted by the Odoxa public opinion center, the French believe that the victory of each of the first 3 main parties in the legislative elections (the far right, the alliance of the left, and the Macronists) will affect the state of the country, especially the evolution of its purchasing power, employment or the reduction of public debt. They said that it will have a negative impact on the global economic situation.

As for France's internal economic situation, the French think that a victory for each of the three parties would do more harm than good for them. Respondents think that National Unity is less scary than others.

The French trust the far-right most in terms of effective economic policies regarding purchasing power, employment and even reducing the public debt and budget deficit. In terms of the attractiveness of France, the National Unity party is in 2nd place. The Macrons ranked 2nd for employment and debt reduction, 1st for France's attractiveness, and 3rd for purchasing power.

