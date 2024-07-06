Tajikistan, China sign energy investment deal

6 July 2024 23:37 (UTC+04:00)

Tajikistan and China have signed a document on cooperation in the energy sector, following the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Tajikistan, Azernews reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, a memorandum on the development of investment cooperation in the field of "new" energy was signed between the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Commerce of China.

The signing ceremony took place in the presence of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon. In total, 29 significant documents were signed, regulating relations between the two countries in various fields.

To note, China remains one of Tajikistan's most important trading partners. Last year, trade turnover between the two countries increased by more than 24 percent compared to 2022.

---

