China's AI industry surpasses $70 billion mark, reports show

The total size of the technology industry related to artificial intelligence in China exceeds 500 billion yuan (about $70.4 billion), Azernews reports.

According to the Report, this was stated by Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang, speaking at the opening ceremony of the World Conference on Artificial Intelligence (WAIC) in Shanghai.

"Currently, the scale of the artificial intelligence industry in China exceeds 500 billion yuan. It ranks second in the world in terms of the number of large models. The use of artificial intelligence in manufacturing, transport, education, medicine and other fields is constantly expanding," the prime minister said.

According to him, over the years, continuous developments in the field of new artificial intelligence technologies, the constant emergence of new business formats and the accelerated spread of new applications have become an important driving force behind a new round of scientific and technological revolution and changes in industry. At the same time, Li Qiang drew attention to the fact that such a rapid development of relevant technologies has led to a number of issues related to legislation, ethics and many others, including concerns that artificial intelligence may become the greatest threat to human civilization.

"China attaches great importance to the safe management of artificial intelligence, gradually implements a reliable code of ethics and regulatory system, evaluates the impact of artificial intelligence and implements multi-level management, which provides China's practical experience in global artificial intelligence management," he said, pointing to China's readiness for international cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence for global development.

