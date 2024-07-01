"Puzzle 2" become the first picture of the year with collections above $ 1 billion

1 July 2024 22:17 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The cartoon "Puzzle-2" (Inside Out 2) by Pixar studios, owned by the American Walt Disney Co., became the first film of 2024 with box office receipts of more than $ 1 billion, Azernews reports.

The picture collected about $ 1.01 billion, including $ 469.3 million (including $ 57.4 million over the weekend) in North America and $ 545.5 million in other regions.

The sequel to "Puzzles" broke the $1 billion mark in 19 days - a record for animated films. Before that, only ten animated films, including eight Disney and Pixar films, recorded such a box office. It should be noted that "Puzzle-2" was released on June 14. Pete Docter's cartoon "Puzzle" was released in 2015. In 2016, he won the Academy Award for "Best Full-length Cartoon". The sequel was created by Kelsey Mann.

The last time the $1 billion mark was reached was in 2023 for the movie "Barbie", which also took 19 days.

"Puzzle 2" also claims to be Pixar's highest-grossing film, which so far is "The Incredibles 2" with collections of $ 1.2 billion.

---

