OIC Youth Forum gathers over 1,000 participants

The Youth Forum of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation has been held in Samarkand as part of the Global Youth Festival in Uzbekistan, Azernews reports.

The festival serves as a platform for inspiring exchanges of ideas, fruitful dialogue, and unique cultural encounters. Under the banner of harmony and cooperation, it aims to foster the unity of youth from around the globe in pursuit of common goals for peace and progress.

Global Youth Festival 2024 brought together over 1000 participants from 150 countries, including young leaders, researchers, scientists, and representatives from various fields of knowledge and cultural traditions.

Deputy Chairman of the Muslim Board of Uzbekistan Zayniddin Eshonqulov, Rector of the International Islamic Academy of Uzbekistan Uygun Gafurov, and OIC Assistant Secretary-General Tariq Ali Bakheet wished success in the work of the forum.

The parties exchanged views on the importance of the Islamic religion in the education of young people, its universal ideas, and cases of misinterpretation of religion.

Note that the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) is the second largest inter-governmental organisation after the United Nations, with the membership of 57 states, covering four continents.

The OIC is the collective voice of the Muslim world to ensure and safeguard their interest in economic social and political areas.

The OIC has Institutions, which implement its programmes. Its Headquarters is in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Azerbaijan has been a member of OIC since 1991.

The designation of Shusha as the OIC Youth Capital for the year 2024 highlights the city's importance as a center for youth empowerment, innovation, and collaboration within the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states.

Through various projects, young leaders from OIC member countries will have the opportunity to network, collaborate, and develop innovative solutions to common challenges.

By hosting a series of youth-focused programs, Shusha aims to inspire young people who will contribute to the social, economic, and cultural development of their communities.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz