China tests electric flying plane

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Chinese company CATL, the world leader in the production of batteries for electric vehicles, has made a breakthrough in aviation by successfully testing a four-ton aircraft equipped with batteries of its own design, Azernews reports.

The new CATL capacitor bank has a record energy consumption of 500 Wh / kg, which is twice as high as its best counterparts. This has been made possible by innovative developments aimed at improving safety and reducing battery weight, especially for aviation applications.

By 2028, CATL plans to release a heavier version of an electric aircraft capable of traveling up to 3,000 kilometers. This is an ambitious goal that surpasses the capabilities of existing electric aircraft, even the most futuristic concepts.

To realize its ambitious plans, CATL cooperates with the state-owned airline of China. The immediate goal of these partners is to create an 8—ton electric aircraft capable of transporting passengers up to 2,000-3,000 kilometers.

Despite all the progress made, the new CATL batteries must pass rigorous safety tests. The more energy a battery can store per unit weight, the lower the risks of overheating and potential destruction in an emergency.

