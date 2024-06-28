German concern KNDS introduce new howitzers

28 June 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The German defense concern HONDA presented new howitzers on Piranha HMC AGM and Boxer RCH 155 wheeled chassis at a training ground near Magdeburg (Saxony - Anhalt), Azernews reports.

According to the information, 50 units of this equipment may be sent to Ukraine in the future.

According to NTV, both models "combine the firepower of a self-propelled howitzer and the speed of an armored personnel carrier" and are capable of hitting targets at a distance of 54 km. It is possible that in the future they may be equipped with an additional module for remote control, the message says.

Germany is the second largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. The total amount of military assistance to Ukraine from Berlin (provided and promised) is about 28 billion euros. The budget for 2024 includes more than 7 billion euros for these purposes.

