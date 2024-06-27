ASELSAN achieves firsts in NATO exercise

27 June 2024 19:14 (UTC+04:00)

ASELSAN products, actively utilised by the Turkish Armed Forces (TAF), have become the first short-range air defence systems to participate in an integrated air defence exercise with Turkiye's NATO counterparts at the NATO Ramstein Legacy 2024 Integrated Air and Missile Defence Exercise.

According to ASELSAN's statement, its products, including the Transportable Battery Command and Control Operations Centre (HAKİM-ADOC/T), Fire Direction Device (KORKUT 130/35), Pedestal Mounted Stinger (KMS ZIPKIN), and MANPADS Team, participated in the exercise with their equipment and systems.

ASELSAN systems are actively employed by the Turkish Armed Forces, one of NATO's most significant armies.

During the exercise held in Romania, ASELSAN's air defence command control and weapon systems were deployed alongside systems from NATO countries in a shared operational area. They successfully shared air surveillance data with systems from Germany, Hungary, and Portugal through the Transportable Battery Command and Control Operations Centre (HAKİM-ADOC/T). Throughout the exercise, ASELSAN's systems operated in full integration with NATO systems, facilitating engagement management and tactical data link message transmission.

The HAKİM-ADOC/T system was linked via tactical data link to NATO's high-level command and control elements, enabling joint air surveillance and successful engagement management and tactical data link message transmission with KORKUT 130/35, KMS ZIPKIN, and MANPADS.

Turkish Air Force teams also conducted successful firing exercises with KMS ZIPKIN during the exercise.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz