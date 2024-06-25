Macron stands silent regarding Ukraine issue, French publication writes

25 June 2024 11:55 (UTC+04:00)

By Farman Aydin

French President Emmanuel Macron stopped talking about Ukraine in the background of the elections.

Azernews reports that this is stated in an article published in "Le Monde".

"The "earthquake" that occurred as a result of the dissolution of the parliament not only pushed the issue of Ukraine to the background but also silenced Macron, who tried to turn it into one of the issues of the European elections," the publication wrote.

The article notes that the issue of Ukraine was practically forgotten by the two blocs that dominated the elections: the New People's Front and the National Unity Party.

Emmanuel Macron said in June that Paris will provide "Mirage 2000-5" fighters to Kiev by the end of the year and organise the training of Ukrainian pilots.

It should be noted that in a two-round process on 30 June and 7 July, France will go to the polls to elect a new National Assembly, the lower house of the French Parliament. Macron's decision to dissolve parliament and call early elections is due to his shocking defeat by the far-right Rassemblement National in the EU elections this month. Macron will have to continue his activities in cohabitation for a certain period of time after his defeat in front of his opponents.

In general, because Macron has lost faith in the future of power in France, he has somewhat reduced his attention to foreign issues, especially the issue of Ukraine. However, there are some exceptions, and one of them is the unpleasant plans of Armenia and France for the South Caucasus.

The election is still five days away, and Macron and his entourage are anxiously awaiting the outcome of the first round.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz