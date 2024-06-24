SpaceX launchs 20 more Internet satellites into orbit

24 June 2024 20:43 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch vehicle has launched another 20 Starlink satellites designed for the orbital grouping of the global Internet network, Azernews reports.

Since 2019, SpaceX has launched more than 6,600 satellites into space. Currently, more than 6.2 thousand of them work.

A global project of Starlink, the Internet network is available to users in 70 countries around the world. According to the Pentagon, its services are also used by the US military.

SpaceX, the world's largest satellite operator, plans to launch a total of 12,000 mini-satellites into orbit. The project, worth about $10 billion, will provide access to broadband Internet anywhere in the world.

At the next stage, the company plans to increase the number of spacecraft in the orbital cluster to 30 thousand.

