South Korean military opens fire towards North Korean soldiers who crossed border

21 June 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the inter-Korean land border again, after which the South Korean military opened warning fire. This is the third violation of the border by the North Korean military in a month, Azernews reports.

It is reported that the incident occurred yesterday, June 20.

North Korean soldiers crossed the demarcation line within the demilitarized zone in the central part of the border, and after warning shots returned to their side.

Similar incidents occurred on June 9 and 18. In both cases, about 20-30 North Korean soldiers crossed the border, who returned to their side after a warning and shots were announced over the loudspeaker.

