United States and China hold informal consultations on nuclear weapons issues

21 June 2024 20:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States and China held informal consultations on nuclear weapons in Shanghai in March for the first time in five years, Azernews reports.

According to the information, these contacts were organized by David Santoro, president of the Pacific Forum think tank in Hawaii. The meeting was attended by several former officials and researchers from the American side, as well as scientists and analysts, including retired military personnel, from the Chinese side.

According to the agency, the Chinese delegation concluded at the consultations that it would not resort to threats related to the use of nuclear weapons in the event of a conflict around Taiwan.

A State Department official told the agency that although they were aware of this, they did not participate in the consultations.

