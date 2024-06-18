Armenian opposition plans to expand protests to regions

18 June 2024 11:57 (UTC+04:00)

Bagrat Galstanyan, the leader of Armenia's "Tavush for the Motherland" opposition movement, announced a large-scale rally of young people on Saturday and also expressed the need to expand the geography of protests.

As Azernews reports, citing the Armenian media sources, he said this in yesterday's action broadcast by local news portals.

"A big gathering of young people will be held on Saturday. We will announce the place and time later. They are afraid to give us a place," the archbishop said.

He also added that the opposition should expand its sphere of influence: "In the near future, I plan to go to the regions, including the places where I served these years. The movement should cover the entire territory of Armenia. Our struggle should not be limited to the center of Yerevan. Soon you will all be involved. We will dictate the agenda in his foreign and domestic life."

