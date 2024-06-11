Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan,Kyrgyzstan sign agreement on construction of large HPP

11 June 2024 20:38 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan have signed a trilateral intergovernmental agreement on the preparation for the implementation of the Kambaratinsk HPP-1 construction and operation project, Azernews reports.

The document was signed by the energy ministers of the three countries within the framework of the international energy investment Forum of Kyrgyzstan held in Vienna on June 10-11.

The capacity of the HPP will be 1,860 MW. The plant will produce an average of 5.6 billion kWh of electricity annually. According to preliminary estimates, the construction of this energy facility will require more than 4 billion US dollars.

According to the Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan, this HPP should become the largest power plant in Kyrgyzstan and will provide electric energy to the countries of Central Asia, as well as stabilize the water supply of the region.

The forum, organized by the Government of Kyrgyzstan and the World Bank, ended with the creation of a Coordinating Donor Committee for the construction of the Kambarata HPP-1. It includes: the World Bank, the OPEC Fund, the Asian Development Bank, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, etc.

---

