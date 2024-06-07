Ships of Coast Guard of Japan, US and South Korea conducts first joint exercises

7 June 2024 22:19 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Japanese, American and South Korean Coast Guard ships conducted the first joint exercises in the Sea of Japan near Kyoto Prefecture, Azernews reports.

According to the scenario of the exercises, two ships collided in the Sea of Japan, after which the coast guard ships of the three countries began to develop and conduct a search and rescue operation.

Japan, the United States and South Korea also conducted training on extinguishing a fire on the ship, exchanging information and rescuing the crew.

Three Coast Guard ships took part in the exercise - one from each country - and two helicopters from the United States and Japan.

