Turkmen company offers project for construction of new highway

The Turkmen company 'Ojar Aziýa' offers a large-scale project for the construction of the high-speed highway 'Serakhs - Mary - Serkhetabat', Azernews reports.

According to an official source, the length of this highway, which will be located on the territory of the Ahal and Mary regions of the country, will be about 450 kilometers.

The expressway will be a four-lane highway with a width of 27.5 meters and a dividing strip between oncoming directions.

Currently, the route is being studied, and conceptual designs are being prepared for this highway and all its facilities.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan has recently opened traffic on the Tejen - Mary section of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway.

The works on the construction of the highway and the improvement of the adjacent territory were carried out by the Altyn Nesil company on the order of the Turkmen Awtoban CJSC, which also acts as the general contractor for the project.

