Bayer Leverkusen win German Cup to take double for season

27 May 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday won the 2024 DFB Pokal (German Cup) to take the double in the 2023-24 football season, Azernews reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Xabi Alonso's Leverkusen beat Kaiserslautern 1-0 in the final at Berlin's Olympiastadion as Swiss midfielder Granit Xhaka scored an early goal.

Leverkusen, who have already won the 2024 German Bundesliga title, completed an unbeaten domestic double.

It was Leverkusen's first German Cup since they beat the Hertha Berlin reserve team in 1993.

---

