Dutch Transavia Airlines launches Amsterdam-Tbilisi flights

22 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The Dutch low-cost airline Transavia has started operating direct flights between Amsterdam and Georgia’s capital of Tbilisi from April, the United Airports of Georgia announced on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

TAV Georgia, the company operating Tbilisi and Batumi airports, said the company’s first flight from the Netherlands had brought 187 passengers to Georgia’s capital and 185 departed to Amsterdam.

During the summer navigation season, Transavia will operate flights twice a week, every Wednesday and Saturday, with the aircraft Boeing 737-8, the company added.