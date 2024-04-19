Mild earthquake hits Uzbekistan

19 April 2024 23:15 (UTC+04:00)

The epicenter of the tremors was in the Mirishkor district, Kashkadarya region, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz news agency.

The Republican Center for Seismic Forecasting Monitoring of the Ministry of Emergency Situations reports: an earthquake occurred on the territory of the Republic of Uzbekistan on April 19, 2024, 05:15 local time (04/19/2024, 00:15 GMT).

Epicenter: Kashkadarya region, Mirishkor district. Earthquake coordinates: 38.76 degrees north latitude; 65.09 degrees east longitude. Magnitude 3, depth 15 km. The distance from the epicenter to Tashkent is 448 km in a southwestern direction.

