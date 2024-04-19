Uzbekistan, UK discuss trade & economic relations

19 April 2024 21:35 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Ambassador of Uzbekistan to the UK, Ravshan Usmanov, met with the Deputy Secretary of State for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom, as well as the Minister of Exports, Lord Malcolm Offord, Azernews reports.

At the meeting, Lord Offord noted that the United Kingdom considers Uzbekistan as a key partner in Central Asia and is interested in deepening cooperation with Tashkent in various fields.

It is reported that the current and future aspects of trade, economic, investment and educational relations between the two countries were discussed. Lord Offord expressed support for the idea of expanding internship and training programs for Uzbek civil servants in leading British institutions and companies.

The parties reached agreements on conducting specialized trainings for Uzbek export companies on preferences within the framework of the British "Trading System for Developing Countries", as well as on the implementation of major investment projects in Uzbekistan with the participation of the British Export Finance Agency.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz