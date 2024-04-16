China to host largest trade fair Canton

16 April 2024 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The 135th session of the China Import and Export Goods Fair, known as the Canton Fair and which is the largest trade exhibition in the country, has started in Guangzhou, the center of China's foreign trade, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The fair, which is attended by about 30 thousand companies, of which 680 are foreign, will last until May 5. For the first time, 4,300 companies will present their products.

Some 145 thousand buyers from about 200 countries of the world registered at the fair with a total exhibition area of 1.55 million square meters. It will feature more than a million new products.

It should be noted that the Canton Fair, which has been held since 1957, is considered a barometer of China's foreign trade. It is one of the largest trade fairs in the world in terms of the number of visitors and participating companies, trade deals and types of products presented. The exhibition, organized jointly by the Ministry of Commerce of China and the Government of Guangdong Province, takes place twice a year – in spring and autumn.

China ranks first in the world in terms of the total value of exported goods and second after the United States in terms of the value of imported goods. According to the World Bank, China's economy, which is the second largest in the world in terms of nominal gross domestic product, has a huge impact on the global economy. It is no coincidence that the forecasts of a number of analytical centers on the global economy are based on forecasts of the development of the Chinese economy.

