British Airways introduces new app to ensure smooth flights

12 April 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

British Airways has announced it will start using two new next-generation weather apps to help it plan flights optimally. The new technology will replace the airline's existing manually-produced weather report system, delivering instant weather data for better planning decisions.

BA to roll out new weather apps

The British carrier will implement two new weather apps into its operations ahead of the summer travel season, enhancing the quality of weather data for both pilots and flight planning teams. The first app - Guidor by French firm SkyConseil - will give pilots access to real-time weather data from The Weather Company, delivering accurate and instant weather data.

As for the second app, set to roll out in the future, BA's Integrated Operations Control Center will have access to WSI Fusion, which will coordinate with the first app pilots are using - this app draws on a wide range of data, including radar, satellite and meteorological sources, to better predict weather patterns on the flight path.

René de Groot, Chief Operating Officer at British Airways, said,

"It’s exciting that we’ll be the first UK airline to combine the technology of both apps, which will allow us to make even better operational decisions in the moment using real-time data. These applications represent a step-change in the quality of weather information we receive, and, in the future, will enable pilots to collaborate in real-time during a flight with operational colleagues on the ground, allowing faster decision-making for a variety of issues like diversion planning and recovery."

The airline says the apps were specifically curated to "meet the exact needs" of its network, which now comprises destinations in over 75 countries. British Airways is investing heavily in modernizing its operations, having announced a £7 billion ($8.8 billion) investment last month - one of its recent upgrades involved replacing a paper-based engineer log system with a new Electronic Aircraft Maintenance (eLog) system.

---

