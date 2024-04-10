Chinese companies to build a solar power plant for $350 million in Jizzakh

10 April 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

It is planned to implement seven projects worth $500 million in the industrial zone of the Gallaaral district, Azernews reports.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev launched the construction of new projects in the energy and industry in the Jizzakh region, the presidential press service reports.

Last year, 4.6 thousand industrial enterprises were launched in the republic. At the same time, the industry grew by 6% over the year, increasing to 656 trillion soums. In recent years, seven large thermal, solar and wind power plants with a total capacity of 2.4 GW have also been built.

Due to foreign investments worth $14 billion, 31 power plants with a total capacity of 12 GW are currently being built in Uzbekistan.

In 2024, it is planned to connect 2.6 GW of new capacity to the energy grid in Navoi, Bukhara, Namangan, Tashkent and Kashkadarya. Due to the development of “green” energy, the share of renewable energy sources in total generation will reach 30% this year.

In the Gallaaral district, it is planned to build an industrial zone specializing in metallurgy, where seven projects worth $500 million will be implemented: organizing the production of fittings, steel balls, pipes, automobile bodies and special equipment. As a result, 5 thousand jobs will be created.

Chinese companies China Poly Group and China Electric intend to build a solar power plant with a capacity of 500 MW in the Forish district.

The project, estimated at $350 million, will be able to produce 1.1 billion kilowatt-hours of energy per year, which will improve energy supply to 450 thousand households. The first 200 MW will be connected to the grid this year.

In the coming years, additional thermal, wind and solar power plants with a total capacity of 1.66 GW will be built in the Sharaf-Rashidov, Forish and Gallaaral districts, which will improve the standard of living of the population and give new impetus to the development of the local economy.

