Kazakhstan plans to build carbamide plant worth about $ 1.4 bn

5 April 2024 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In the Mangystau region (in the south-west of Kazakhstan), it is planned to build a plant for the production of ammonia and carbamide, Azernews reports, citing Kazakh media.

The project is estimated at 637.5 billion tenge or about $ 1.38 billion.

The work is at the stage of development of project documentation. The plant is expected to be put into operation in 2028.

The plant's capacity will be 660 thousand tons of ammonia, 577.5 thousand tons of urea, 500 thousand tons of ammonium nitrate, 395 thousand tons of weak nitric acid per year.

It is expected that 700 new jobs will be opened due to the implementation of this project.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz