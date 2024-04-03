Georgian director’s video wins Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon 50th Anniversary Animation Competition

3 April 2024 22:25 (UTC+04:00)

Georgian director Rati Dabrundashvili and artist Nastassja Nikitina’s video for Brain Damage on last week won the first place in the competition to celebrate the 50th anniversary release of Pink Floyd’s iconic 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon, Azernews reports.

In a social media post, Nick Mason, the drummer of the band, announced the 10 winners of the competition including the work by Dabrundashvili.

The winning entries also included Lucy Davidson’s video for Speak to Me, Joel Orloff’s production for Breathe, Steven Lapcevic’s entry for On the Run, a work by David Horne for Time, Bruno Mazilli for The Great Gig In The Sky, Kate Isobel Scott for Money, Joaquin Sanchez for Us and Them, Damian Gaume for Any Colour You Like and Monica Febbi for Eclipse.

Mason noted there were three films which the judges “felt deserved special recognition”, and added the £100,000 prize for the first place was awarded to Dabrundashvili. Horne received the £50,000 money prize for claiming the second spot, with the £25,000 prize for third going to Fibbi.

We’ve been overwhelmed by the responses with over 900 entries. Each one was carefully vetted and a selection made for the nine judges to make their choices”, Mason said.

The films came from all over the world and covered almost every genre of animation. The skill and time taken throughout was enormously impressive, and on behalf of the band, I want to say thank you to all those who participated”, he added.

Pink Floyd invited a new generation of animators to enter the competition to create music videos for any of the 10 songs from the album, with the animators having the opportunity to enter up to 10 videos, with submissions closing on December 31.

The competition was curated by Aubrey Powell, the British graphic designer and founder of Hipgnosis, a company with a history of collaborating with Pink Floyd on their album artwork and visuals.

The judging panel was made up of Powell, Mason and Gerald Scarfe, the animator of the band’s eleventh studio album The Wall, released in 1979.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz