Turkish MFA condemns attack on Turkish Consulate in Hannover

28 March 2024 23:00 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

Following the attack on the Turkish Consulate General in Hannover, Diplomatic Sources announced that meetings were held with the local authorities in Hannover at midnight last night and then with the German Ambassador in Ankara.

Additionally, Foreign Ministry made statement and noted that an attack was carried out on the entrance gate of Turkish Consulate General in Hanover by supporters of the PKK terrorist organisation on the night of March 26. There was no loss of life or injury in the incident. After the attack, German authorities were contacted and reminded that the German authorities are responsible for the security of Turkish citizens and diplomatic missions in Europe. It has been stated that they should not allow actions aimed at provoking Turkish society.

In Germany, supporters of the terrorist organisation PKK attacked the building of the Consulate General of Turkey in Hannover.

According to the information obtained, a march in support of the terrorist organisation PKK was held in Hannover at night, and 12 PKK supporters who left there came to the Hannover Consulate General and tried to break the windows of the building with hard objects. The attackers quickly escaped after cracking the glass at the main entrance of the Consulate General. It was learned that Hannover Consul General Özge Gül Kaya asked the German authorities to increase security measures in both the Consulate General and the venues belonging to Turkish non-governmental organisations after the attack. On the other hand, it was stated that last night in Hamburg, PKK supporters, accompanied by the police, organised a march in support of the terrorist organisation sympathisers in Belgium.

