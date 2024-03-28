China holds annual conference of Boao Asian Forum

28 March 2024 23:59 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The annual conference of the Boao Asian Forum on the theme Asia and the World: Common Challenges, Common Responsibility is taking place on the Chinese island of Hainan, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

The opening ceremony of the conference, held on March 28, was attended by Chairman of the National People's Congress Cao Leji, heads of state and government of several countries, heads of parliaments, government officials and scientists.

The four-day conference, which started on March 26, was attended by about 2,000 representatives from 60 countries and 1,100 journalists. The panel sessions of the conference include discussions on the global economy, scientific and technological innovations, social development, international cooperation and other topics.

It should be noted that at a time when Asian countries are striving for economic integration after the 1998 financial crisis, the forum, founded in 2001 as a non-governmental organization, is engaged in the exchange of ideas between stakeholders in Asia and beyond. In addition to the annual high-level conferences, the forum, which is called the "Davos of the East", also organizes events of various formats throughout the year.

---

