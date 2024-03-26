Kazakhstan, US discuss collaboration on energy and mineral exploration

26 March 2024 21:52 (UTC+04:00)

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a meeting with US Senator Steve Daines, where an exchange of views took place on issues of trade and economic cooperation, Azernews eports.

Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan pays great attention to attracting investment, liberalizing the economy, and developing industry.

According to him, major areas of bilateral cooperation include energy, mineral exploration and processing, infrastructure development, and so on.

The interlocutors paid special attention to the topic of international and regional security.

In this regard, Tokayev pointed out that Kazakhstan was one of the first in the world to strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack in Russia and express solidarity with Russia. In Tokayev's view, in the fight against terrorism, all countries, despite the contradictions in their relationships with each other, must join forces within the framework of a large-scale international coalition.

"Kazakhstan is ready to make its contribution to this necessary cause," he said.

Meanwhile, the US is one of Kazakhstan's major trading partners. So, the volume of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the US amounted to $4.051 billion in 2023. The volume of trade turnover increased by 32.7 percent compared to the same period in 2022 ($3.053 billion).

At the same time, in the structure of trade turnover, exports to the US for the above period amounted to $1.509 billion, which is 30.1 percent more than from January through December 2022 ($1.152 billion).

In addition, imports from the US from January through December 2023 increased by 33.7 percent and amounted to $2.541 billion. In 2022, imports amounted to $1.9 billion.

---

