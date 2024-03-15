Wildberries providing subsidies for opening of new distribution points in Uzbekistan

15 March 2024 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

Since March 11, a support system has been launched, under which 28.3 million soums are paid one-time, Azernews reports, citing Kun.uz News Agency.

Wildberries began providing one-time subsidies when opening new order pickup points in Uzbekistan, the marketplace’s press service reports.

As part of the support program, which started on March 11, you can receive a payment in the amount of 28.29 million soums for opening a new outlet.