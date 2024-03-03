Hungary's Orban to meet with Trump instead of Biden in United States

3 March 2024 23:44 (UTC+04:00)

The meeting with US President Joseph Biden has not yet been included in the program of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's visit to the US.

Bertalan Havasi, the spokesman of the head of the Hungarian government, said that the main purpose of Orban's visit will be a meeting with the former president of the United States, Donald Trump.

Orbán plans to visit Trump on March 8 at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in Florida. On March 7, he will be in Washington, D.C., where he will speak at the Heritage Foundation think tank.

The Hungarian prime minister has not met with Biden since taking office in January 2021.

