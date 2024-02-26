Georgian Defence Minister, US European Command General discuss cooperation

26 February 2024 21:25 (UTC+04:00)

The defence cooperation between Georgia and the United States was discussed on Monday in a meeting between the Georgian Defence Minister Irakli Chikovani and Daniel Lasika, the Director of Planning, Policy, Strategy and Capabilities of the US European Command, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Chikovani extended his gratitude to the US for its “political and practical support” for Georgia, the Ministry said.

The officials stressed the importance of conducting multinational defence exercises in Georgia.

They also expressed hope for “further strengthening” of the “fruitful cooperation” between the two countries in defence.



