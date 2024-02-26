Manchester City sets personal record in UEFA Champions League for goals scored

26 February 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

In the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final, Manchester City scored four goals against Real Madrid, Azernews reports citing Dailysports.

The total number of goals scored by the English club in the current tournament has reached 31.

Out of these, 14 goals were scored during the group stage, while 17 were scored in the knockout phase across six matches. Notably, they netted seven goals in their match against RB Leipzig in the round of 16.

This achievement sets a new record for Manchester City in the history of the tournament, showcasing their offensive prowess and ability to find the back of the net.

---

