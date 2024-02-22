EU delegation congratulates Georgia on original constitution anniversary

22 February 2024 22:30 (UTC+04:00)

The Delegation of the European Union to Georgia on Wednesday congratulated the country on the anniversary marking the adoption of the constitution of its First Democratic Republic in 1921, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

In a social media post, the Delegation said the “progressive” document had guaranteed “broad local governance, rights of minorities and equal rights for men and women”.

It added despite having a “short life” due to the Soviet invasion and occupation later that month, it had “laid the foundation” of today’s independent Georgia.

Adopted in 1995, the current constitution was modelled after the 1921 document.

---

