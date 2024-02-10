New AI model interprets Swedish manuscripts from 17th & 19th

10 February 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

New artificial intelligence (AI) tools have made it possible to interpret Swedish manuscripts from the 17th and 19th centuries. This model, called the Swedish Lion, contains a total of 15.6 million words, Azernews reports.

The new artificial intelligence model was developed by researchers in collaboration with the National Archives of Sweden and Finland, as well as the archives of the city of Stockholm. With its help, you can quickly read and analyze historical handwritten materials, organize them and make them accessible for search purposes.

One of the inventors of this model, Olof Karswell, head of the research group at the Swedish National Archives, says that digitizing and analyzing millions of handwritten documents opens up completely new possibilities.

The model is intended for researchers, but soon the Swedish National Archives will make this version available to everyone.

