Media: Japanese diplomatic correspondence network hacked by Chinese hackers

5 February 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The Japanese Foreign Ministry's confidential diplomatic information exchange networks were hacked in 2020 as a result of an attack allegedly by Chinese hackers, which led to a data leak, Azernews reports, citing Yomiuri newspaper.

It is mainly about diplomatic correspondence between the Japanese Embassy in Beijing and the Japanese Foreign Ministry. The extent of the leak of confidential information, as well as its specific content, has not been fully determined.

The correspondence may have contained classified information received by Japanese diplomats from foreign governments.

Note that such information is usually transmitted via international IP VPN networks using special encryption.

---

