Two pilots die in helicopter crash in Turkiye
Two pilots died as a result of a helicopter accident occurred in Turkiye, Azernews reports.
Turkish Interior Ministry shared information about the accident on X social network.
According to the information, the helicopter flying from Hatay Airport to Gaziantep Airport crashed in the Kartal village of Nurdaği district of Gaziantep last evening.
As a result of the accident, 2 pilots in the helicopter died, and the technician was injured.
The minister added that the Unified Air Operations Center contacted the helicopter for the last time at 22:49 local time.
---
