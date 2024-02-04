Two pilots die in helicopter crash in Turkiye

4 February 2024 09:12 (UTC+04:00)

Two pilots died as a result of a helicopter accident occurred in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Turkish Interior Ministry shared information about the accident on X social network.

According to the information, the helicopter flying from Hatay Airport to Gaziantep Airport crashed in the Kartal village of Nurdaği district of Gaziantep last evening.

As a result of the accident, 2 pilots in the helicopter died, and the technician was injured.

The minister added that the Unified Air Operations Center contacted the helicopter for the last time at 22:49 local time.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz