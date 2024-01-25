Microsoft reaches record value in stock market

25 January 2024 23:30 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The value of the American technology giant Microsoft on the stock market for the first time reached $ 3 trillion, coming close to a competitor in the face of Apple, Azernews reports, citing foreign media outlets.

Microsoft securities reached the level of $405.63 per unit, an increase of 1.7%, which allowed the company to overcome the level of market capitalization of $ 3 trillion. At the same time, Apple shares fell by 0.35% and traded at $194.82, bringing the company's value to $3.01 trillion.

Thanks to investments in OpenAI, which created ChatGPT, Microsoft has become a leader for market dominance in the field of generative artificial intelligence (AI) among other IT giants, including Amazon and Google.

With the help of OpenAI's developments, Microsoft has released new versions of its flagship software products, including the Bing search engine, which is expected to be able to better compete with Google's search engine.

Apple is facing slowing demand for its iPhones, especially in China, where the company is offering customers discounts to boost sales amid fierce competition from Huawei and other competitors.

