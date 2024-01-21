Indian jet flying to Moscow crashes on Afghan territory

21 January 2024 18:17 (UTC+04:00)

An Indian jet flying to Moscow has crashed in Afghanistan’s northeast, the Azernews reports citing local sources.

The aircraft owned by an Indian company crashed in the province of Badakhshan due to a technical problem, the agency said without specifying the model of the plane and the suggested number of people aboard.

A representative of the Taliban movement (banned in Russia) in the Badakhshan province has confirmed to the Khaama Press agency that a group was sent to the region for investigation into the circumstances of the incident.

