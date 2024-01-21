Clashes occur between Afghanistan, Pakistan border forces

21 January 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

Clashes between the Taliban administration and Pakistani border force occurred Saturday in the Kunar province of Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The armed conflict took place in the afternoon in the Sirkanay district, known as the Durand Line, the border between Afghanistan and Pakistan, involving border forces from both countries.

While it is reported that the conflict ended, a statement on the extent of the conflict has not been made.

Conflicts occasionally arise between Pakistan and forces affiliated with the Taliban administration due to border disputes.

After such clashes, which may result in casualties, tension is usually reduced with the involvement of officials from both countries.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz