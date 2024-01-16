South Korea, USA & Japan condemn launch of hypersonic missile by DPRK

16 January 2024 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

South Korea's Special Representative for Peace and Security on the Korean Peninsula, Kim Gong, discussed with the US Special Representative for the DPRK, Chong Park, and the head of the Department of Asian and Oceanic Affairs of the Japanese Foreign Ministry, Hiroyuki Namazu, the launch of a hypersonic missile by Pyongyang on Sunday, Azernews reports, citing South Korean Foreign Ministry.

It is noted that diplomats condemned the launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, threatening peace and stability on the Korean peninsula and in the region.

Pointing to the North's provocations as the "root causes" of instability in the region, the three sides stressed that cooperation between South Korea, the United States and Japan would strengthen.

In addition, the interlocutors agreed to closely monitor the visit of North Korean Foreign Minister Choi Song-hee to Russia this week.

On Sunday, the Yonhap news agency, citing the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces, reported that North Korea had fired a ballistic missile towards the Sea of Japan.

This missile test is the first since December 18, when Pyongyang tested the Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental missile, designed to be able to reach the continental United States.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz