IOC proposes Japan to host first Olympic esports Games in 2026

29 December 2023 20:15 (UTC+04:00)

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is proposing that Japan host the first Olympic esports Games in 2026, Azernews reports, citing International Media Outlets.

As noted, this issue will be discussed in more detail in 2024.

In October, IOC President Thomas Bach announced that a special commission would study the issue of creating Olympic esports Games. According to him, more than 500 million people are interested in esports, and about 3 billion people play computer games.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz